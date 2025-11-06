Steel Curtain Raised On Fautanu, Reveals Guy Who Can Play
As a University of Washington football player, Troy Fautanu was not only an accomplished all-conference offensive tackle, he was remarkably upbeat at all times when he was around just about anyone.
He was the guy who would come out for practice and begin impromptu dancing in a Husky Stadium end zone to pulsating music while waiting for the more gritty stuff to begin.
He was the guy who while walking off the field dead tired after beating Texas at the 2022 Alamo Bowl teasingly wouldn't leave a media member alone until he got a response from him.
Fautanu also was the kid who grew up in the Las Vegas area as a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan and, in an endearing NFL draft day moment, became a first-round selection for the long-time franchise, which always has put a premium on finding tough, physical players.
Yet this 6-foot-4, 317-pound offensive tackle found his positive nature sorely tested when he appeared in just one game in 2024 for the Steelers -- he was lost for his rookie season with a dislocated knee cap suffered in practice.
Welcome to the often harsh and painful world of the NFL.
Yet never losing positive focus, Fautanu has recovered to reclaim his starting job at right tackle this season and now receives only encouraging feedback about his play.
Following the Steelers' 27-20 weekend win over Indianapolis, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger had this to say about the young tackle, "Hard to believe that he has only played 9 games. He already does things that takes great tackles years to perfect. He has everything it takes to be as good as he wants."
And there was Roy Fittibaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who offered this assessment, "The good news is Troy Fautanu is one of the best right tackles in the league. He's a pleasure to watch if you know offensive-line play. His footwork is tremendous."
The reason for so much optimism surrounding the former UW standout was his flawless performance against the Colts this past week.
In 39 pass-blocking snaps while offering protection for aging quarterback Aaron Rogers, Fautanu gave up no sacks and permitted no quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
The thing about Fautanu when he got hurt is he didn't sit around some Pittsburgh condo or apartment and ask why me?
He attacked his rehab. He also showed up in Montlake to reconnect with people who sweated with him and revisited an environment that always made him feel good.
He's now on his way, fully heathy, playing well, an integral part of the Steelers' rebuild that has required first-round draft picks set aside for former Georgia standout Broderick Jones at left tackle in 2023 and for Fautanu on the right side in 2024.
This franchise once christened its defense the Steel Curtain. With Fauntanu and Jones on the other side of the ball, and the investment made in those guys, consider them Stainless Steel.
