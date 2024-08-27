Trio of Husky Running Backs Among NFL Cutdown Casualties
The current NFL roster cutdown hasn't been kind to former University of Washington running backs, with last season's Husky starter Dillon Johnson, veteran speedster Salvon Ahmed and all-time leading rusher Myles Gaskin each let go in recent days.
On Tuesday, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Gaskin, a five-year pro originally from Lynnwood, Washington, drew his release from the Minnesota Vikings, even after leading them in rushing with 61 yards on 13 carries in their final exhibition game, a 26-3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gaskin, who no doubt will try and find a practice squad spot somewhere, has rushed for 361 times for 1,355 yards and 7 touchdowns and caught 101 passes for 701 yards and 6 scores in an NFL career that began with the Miami Dolphins and counts in-season stops with the Los Angeles Rams and the Vikings.
Gaskin, 27, came to the NFL after finishing his UW career with a record 5,323 yards rushing, which ranked him third all-time in the Pac-12, and with a school-record 62 touchdowns, which stands second in league annals.
The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Ahmed was cut after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including three alongside Gaskin. The Kirkland, Washington, native steps away from the Florida team with career NFL rushing totals of 163 carries for 593 yards and 5 TDs and 40 receptions for 274 yards and a score.
The 6-foot, 218-pound Johnson had tryouts with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers and was dropped after leading the Panthers in rushing with 83 yards and a score on 18 carries in a 15-12 loss to the New York Jets in the preseason.
A Mississippi State transfer, Johnson played his final college season at the UW hoping to improve his pro football chances and seemingly did that by rushing for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Huskies' national runnerup team.
Among other cutdown casualties with UW ties were edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, released by the Cleveland Browns, and defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, dropped by the New England Patriots.
NFL teams must pare their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Nearly 50 former Husky players were seeking jobs.
