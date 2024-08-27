Inside The Huskies

Trio of Husky Running Backs Among NFL Cutdown Casualties

Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Dillon Johnson each get let go at the roster deadline.

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky Dillon Johnson (28) rushed for 83 yards for the Carolina Panthers against the New York Jets in exhibition play.
Ex-Husky Dillon Johnson (28) rushed for 83 yards for the Carolina Panthers against the New York Jets in exhibition play. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The current NFL roster cutdown hasn't been kind to former University of Washington running backs, with last season's Husky starter Dillon Johnson, veteran speedster Salvon Ahmed and all-time leading rusher Myles Gaskin each let go in recent days.

On Tuesday, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Gaskin, a five-year pro originally from Lynnwood, Washington, drew his release from the Minnesota Vikings, even after leading them in rushing with 61 yards on 13 carries in their final exhibition game, a 26-3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gaskin, who no doubt will try and find a practice squad spot somewhere, has rushed for 361 times for 1,355 yards and 7 touchdowns and caught 101 passes for 701 yards and 6 scores in an NFL career that began with the Miami Dolphins and counts in-season stops with the Los Angeles Rams and the Vikings.

Former Husky running back Myles Gaskin (37) drags a Philadelphia tackler in the Minnesota Vikings' final exhibition game.
Former Husky running back Myles Gaskin (37) drags a Philadelphia tackler in the Minnesota Vikings' final exhibition game. / Caean Couto-USA TODAY Sports

Gaskin, 27, came to the NFL after finishing his UW career with a record 5,323 yards rushing, which ranked him third all-time in the Pac-12, and with a school-record 62 touchdowns, which stands second in league annals.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Ahmed was cut after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including three alongside Gaskin. The Kirkland, Washington, native steps away from the Florida team with career NFL rushing totals of 163 carries for 593 yards and 5 TDs and 40 receptions for 274 yards and a score.

The 6-foot, 218-pound Johnson had tryouts with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers and was dropped after leading the Panthers in rushing with 83 yards and a score on 18 carries in a 15-12 loss to the New York Jets in the preseason.

A Mississippi State transfer, Johnson played his final college season at the UW hoping to improve his pro football chances and seemingly did that by rushing for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Huskies' national runnerup team.

Ex-Husky running back Salvon Ahmed (26) picks up yards for the Miami Dolphins last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ex-Husky running back Salvon Ahmed (26) picks up yards for the Miami Dolphins last season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Miami Gardens in 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Among other cutdown casualties with UW ties were edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, released by the Cleveland Browns, and defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, dropped by the New England Patriots.

NFL teams must pare their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Nearly 50 former Husky players were seeking jobs.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley

DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Husky Legends