Tuputala Will Try to Turn Versatility into NFL Career
Alphonzo Tuputala forever will be that unique University of Washington football player for many reasons.
He was a three-year starting linebacker, basically making Carson Bruener come off the bench for two of them until they played the third season side by side.
He was the only returning starter from that 2023 team that made the inspiring run to the national championship game, initially a very lonely situation for him.
And, not to bring up old news, but he's the guy who ran 77 yards to the end zone on an interception return against Arizona State, but carried the football just 76, inexplicably dropping it on the 1 thinking he'd already crossed the goal line -- meaning he never scored.
With the Huskies in the middle of spring football practice, it's been more than a little strange that Tuputala hasn't take the field with everyone.
Yet his college football career is done after six seasons, 234 tackles, 53 games played, 40 starts and one Achilles tear.
Tuputala has been left to try and convince an NFL team he's worthy of a late-round draft pick or a free-agent contract.
"If I was younger, like a few years back, I'd never see myself here," he said at Husky Pro Day. "So honestly, I'm just blessed to set foot on this field and work with a bunch of my guys and chase a dream that we've been having."
As far as attention goes, the same thing happened to Tuputala when he became a Husky football player. He was the least heralded of four linebackers in his recruiting class -- the others were Josh Calvert, Daniel Heimuli and Miki Ah You -- and he turned out to be the best one.
While he has a tremendous amount of playing experience with all of those starts, Tuputala might face questions from the scouts about his 6-foot-1, 231-pound size and/or his 4.7-second 40-yard dash time.
Jedd Fisch's coaching staff did him a huge favor by playing him all over the defense last season, stationing much of the time at inside linebacker, but also moving him to outside linebacker and edge rusher roles.
"I think it was a great move, for sure," Tuputala said of his multi-tasking on game days. "It showed my versatility and I guess in a way how much I love the game, that I'll do whatever it takes to make my team win."
When he went through the paces of Husky Pro Day, he had by far the largest contingent of family and friends following him through his audition in front of the scouts. Afterward, he took selfies with everyone and hugged them all. They keep him motivated.
"I'm grateful, just really for everything," Tuputala said. "I'm confident. I went out there and did everything I could."
The way he looks at it, after convincing people he could be a productive Husky, he just has to do it all over again with the pros.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington