Two Generations of Bjornsons Visit UW Spring Practice
On Saturday, Eric Bjornson was a most responsible dad.
A former University of Washington All-Pac-10 wide receiver, he accompanied his son Andrew, likewise an accomplished high school pass-catcher and on an unofficial visit, to a Husky football spring practice that began at 11:30 a.m.
Two and a half hours later, Bjornson was out at Alki Beach, watching his daughter Hanna play beach volleyball for Oregon against the Huskies.
It was sort of like his football career -- getting pulled in many different directions.
Bjornson, 53, came to the UW as a quarterback from Oakland, California, and even started three games as a junior in 1993. Better yet, he switched to wide receiver and led the Huskies in receiving and was named second-team all-conference the following season. He next spent six years in the NFL as a tight end, starting 41 games and catching 147 passes.
"It's good to be around purple, white and gold," he said, surveying the players dressed in different uniform colors. "I'm excited to watch the scrimmage and see the squad getting a lot better. I'm really excited about where the program's going."
Standing next to him was the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Andrew Bjornson, a 2026 recruit and a 3-star tight end and wide receiver from Miramonte High School in Orinda, California. He's someone who's looking for a school, has an offer from UNLV and has piled up some productive receiving stats. so far.
Last season, the younger Bjornson caught 28 passes for 460 yards and 6 touchdowns for a 6-7 team, and as a sophomore he had 26 receptions for 626 yards and 7 TDs, with a long catch of 92 yards, for a Miramonte team that went 9-4.
Husky tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao came over to visit with Andrew while practice was in progress.
Eric Bjornson, who played in three Rose Bowls and won two of them and captured Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys, later was seen catching up on the sideline with Damon Huard, another former UW and NFL player and one-time quarterback teammate.
"Coach [Jedd] Fisch has done a good job of embracing the alumni and really encouraging them be around as much as possible," Bjornson said, planning to return for another event next month.
