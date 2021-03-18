A Moment with Mark Pattison Before He Tackles Mount Everest, last of 7 Summits

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin sat down with the former UW wide receiver to talk about the last leg of his quest to climb the world's Seven Summits, which will the NFL will film.

Mark Pattison was on top of the world. During the 1984 college football season, he caught huge touchdown passes that enabled the University of Washington to beat Michigan on the road and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

For Pattison, it was the culmination of intense preparation that got him into the end zone each time on such a big stage.

"I had to work and work hard," said the Seattle native about transitioning to college football. "I had to fight for every single little thing that came along."

Nearly four full decades later, the former Husky and NFL wide receiver is headed for the mountain top again. This time, quite literally.

Pattison, 59, soon will attempt to summit Mount Everest, with a successful ascent culminating a journey that began for him in 2013. For him, this is the final obstacle in climbing the Seven Summits -- the highest mountain on each of seven continents -- something just over 400 people have accomplished.

This would make him one of two NFL players to reach all seven, joining former defensive lineman Craig Hanneman, who played collegiately at Oregon State.

To separate himself, Pattison will immediately climb Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, also located in the Himalayas, a feat just 40 people have done.

Pattison would become the oldest person to summit Lhotse.

He won't be alone alone in his quest either.

The NFL is sending a camera crew to document its former football player's journey and intends to turn it into a documentary.

Pattison is giving climbing proceeds and donations to a pair of causes close to him in the National Epilepsy Foundation -- his daughter Emilia deals with epilepsy -- and Higher Grounds, which assists military veterans who have cognitive brain issues and physical disabilities.

"It's great that I'm getting this attention," Pattison said of the financial support, "but it's really about being able to redirect that into a cause and pay it forward to other people who need it much more than me."

To follow Pattison on his climb in real time, satellite technology will monitor his movement in the Himalayas. For more information, visit markpattisonnfl.com.

For the full conversation with Mark about his amazing story, check out the video above.