So Much for Easing into an NFL Job: Browns Need Nick Harris all over O-Line

Dan Raley

Nick Harris was made for the NFL. Just like he was an ideal fit for the University of Washington.

The Cleveland Browns are finding out fairly quickly that the 6-foot-1, 302-pound offensive lineman comes ready to play at all times, that he's more valuable than they envisioned.

He handled ultimate responsibility as a Husky freshman.

Harris is going to have to make it happen as a rookie, too.

The only question is where.

While all indications were that Cleveland needed him at right guard, the Browns may put him to work right away as a center.

Two pandemic opt-outs at the beginning of training camp moved Harris up the ladder at guard once he reported.

Browns starting center JC Tretter this past week underwent a knee procedure, necessitating Harris' presence at what's been his natural position in recent years, though in reality all of them are.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski specifically mentioned Harris, his fifth-round draft pick who now looks like a notable bargain, as someone who will receive the most first-team repetitions in Tretter's absence. The starting center's return is unclear.

"It's a great opportunity for Nick Harris to get a ton of reps," the coach said. "I'm excited to see nick out there."

Harris has fellow centers Evan Brown and Willie Wright to contend with as he plugs the hole at center. 

The former Husky was initially expected to serve as the backup to Tretter at center and at the guard spots, giving him a chance to acclimate to the rigors of pro football.

Harris likely won't be easing into the lineup with what's happening. Which probably is just the way he wants it.

