5-Star SoCal Cornerback Agrees to Weekend UW Visit
Brandon "Dash" Arrington, a marquee 5-star cornerback keeping an all-star cast of college football programs waiting on his decision, on Tuesday added the University of Washington to the mix, agreeing to a weekend visit to Montlake.
Arrington made his new travel plans after meeting earlier in the week with Husky defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, secondary coach John Richardson and safeties coach Taylor May in Spring Valley, California.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defender, rated as the No. 1 corner in the Class of 2026 by On3, is also considering Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, having toured most if not all of those places already in unofficial capacities. He has said he will announce his decision on July 5.
Arrington hails from the same Southern California city that ultimately sent defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez to the UW by way of Montana State, though those two are connected to different high schools.
The defensive back attends Mount Miguel while Valdez's alma mater is Monte Vista.
Walters, Mays and Richardson obviously were persuasive in getting Arrington to come north, likely pushing the UW's claim to be "DBU" and and talking up the fact that former Huskies Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Byron Murphy and Elijah Molden recently each signed huge NFL contract extensions.
"I really like [Richardson] and [Walters] was really cool to talk to, but I've known Taylor Mays since since he was at USC," Arrington told Dawgman.com. "He's real cool and a guy I really enjoy talking to."
The big attraction to Arrington is his unparalled speed. He's run 100 meters in 4.27 seconds and he broke the high school record for 200 meters with a 20.35-second time.
