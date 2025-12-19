A Kiffin In Montlake? He Has A Husky Offer

People presume Knox Kiffin -- who's named after Knoxville, the city of one of his father's previous coaching stops -- will be wearing a purple jersey when it comes time for him to play his college football, beginning in 2028.

Maybe it's not the one they think.

After all, the quarterback son of new LSU coach Lane Kiffin has publicly said he won't play for his dad, with everyone in this family maybe a little headstrong in their own right rather than overly dependent on each other.

That might give the University of Washington football program, providing Jedd Fisch is still the Husky coach three years from now, a chance to coax him north after making a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior-to-be on Wednesday night.

Just a thought.

Huskies are latest offer for Oxford (Miss) ‘28 QB Knox Kiffin https://t.co/RnnsEeJaf9 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 18, 2025

At least for now, young Kiffin will head to Baton Rouge with the family after playing his sophomore season at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi, where his father previously coached at Mississippi, and his freshman season at Palos Verdes High in the Los Angeles area.

For a 7-3 Oxford team, he completed 67 of 114 passes for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions, and collected a pair of rushing TDs while appearing in eight games. The Wildcats, under his lead, won five of their final six outings.

Oxford (MS) QB Knox Kiffin drops a perfect touchdown strike — the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin can sling it. 🎯🔥 @KnoxKiffinQB



(via: @JaredERedding)



MORE: https://t.co/92SyxZSXQj pic.twitter.com/Pn5aLILdWa — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 29, 2025

Kiffin, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile, currently holds nine scholarship offers: Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Murray State, Sacramento State, SMU, Western Kentucky and Washington.

Not rated with stars just yet, he'll no doubt use his junior season to determine how heavily recruited he'll become, with Kiffin then able to provide enough video for the talent scouts to comfortably evaluate his talent level.

This past season, Kiffin took trips to Alabama and LSU, but hasn't received an offer from either SEC school. That, of course, was before his father took the job in Baton Rouge.

Knox Kiffin (13) delivers the ball in a 42-0 Oxford victory over Murrah. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It was really cool just seeing the teams, all the 5-stars and 4-stars playing, and all the money, the NIL value, that was in the game," Kiffin told Rivals' Adam Gornley.

The Huskies currently have two freshmen quarterbacks on campus in Kini McMillan and Dash Beierly, who each redshirted and have four years of eligibility remaining, but who both made their college debuts in the LA Bowl against Boise State last weekend in Los Angeles.

The UW also has 6-foot-1, 195-pound Derek Zammit, who's from Wayne, New Jersey, and recently signed with Fisch's staff.

The Huskies haven't secured a QB commit from the 2027 class yet.

