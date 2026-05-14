Arizona WR Reportedly Down to UW and One Other

For Dontay Tyson, it comes down to whether he wants to play football in a city that reveres "the 12th man" in an NFL setting or a place that created the moniker long ago for college purposes?

Those in Montlake would tell him to be a pro.

According to the recruiting websites, Tyson, a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2027 and from Peoria, Arizona, has narrowed his recruiting choices to Washington and Texas A&M.

Huskies or Aggies?

Neighbors of the Seattle Seahawks or directly connected to storied Texas tradition?

According to the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting websites, Tyson has official visits scheduled only to the UW on May 29 and to A&M on June 12.

Peoria (Ariz.) receiver Dontay Tyson has Texas A&M and Washington as top two and visits to both in advance of early June decision https://t.co/MTrrAXoRwK pic.twitter.com/De8igfXbsh — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 14, 2026

Since February, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher has been shedding schools like a golden retriever leaves behind huge clumps of loose hair.

From 20 scholarship offers, he narrowed his list in February to Arizona, Miami, Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.

He next shared how he dropped his college options to just home state Arizona, Tennessee, A&M and UW.

Now it's two schools left bidding for his services as everyone heads into the eye of the annual recruiting volcano that is June.

What's at stake here for the school that lands him is a highly productive receiver who in three seasons at Peoria High School has caught 109 passes for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns, with his senior year still to go.

He's also rushed 29 times for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he's thrown an incomplete pass.

He comes off a 37-catch, 448-yard, 7-score season for a 7-4 Panthers team.

He was even better as a sophomore, pulling in 45 passes for 647 yards and 7 touchdowns for a 6-4 team.

The Huskies have 13 commitments in hand so far for this current class, including a pair of wide receivers in 4-star Zerek Sidney from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, and Braylon Pope from Sumner High in Sumner, Washington.

As the top photo indicates, Tyson already is familiar with Montlake. He came up for a UW Junior Day visit in early March and got see everything first hand while posing for photos with coach Jedd Fisch and receivers coach Kevin Cummings.

Now all he has to do is sort out all of that 12th man stuff and see what best suits him.