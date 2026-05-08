Top Texas Wide Receiver Has UW Among Final 3

By now, University of Washington football recruiters know the way to quaint sounding Plugerville, Texas, which was named for German immigrants.

It is located in the Austin suburbs and is the home for Tre Moore, considered the top receiver in the Lone State state by some and its seventh-best player at any position.

Where all this is leading is the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Moore on Friday narrowed his college choices to Miami, Ohio State and Washington, surprising some of the experts.

Rivals, for instance, listed his top three options as Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

From the looks of it, Moore apparently wants to get out and experience something else in the way elite-level football.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Tre Moore is down to Miami, Ohio State, and Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The Top 3 WR in Texas totaled 85 receptions for 1,443 yards and 19 TDs as a junior



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/Fjqo0uuQiI pic.twitter.com/iEgoQbXEB2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2026

The Huskies offered Moore last summer on July 25, 2025, and he has since been out on a couple of unofficial tours of the facilities.

The 4-start prospect remarked to someone how much he enjoyed the UW's game-day atmosphere, which was reason enough to give Montlake a longer look than other places.

As it stands, Moore holds 43 scholarship offers, which include nearly every blue blood program across the country.

Tre Moore shares a moment with Texas A&M coach Mike Elko. | A&M

Those who didn't make his list of finalists include Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and all of those disbelieving Texas schools.

The attraction to Moore is his high-level pass-catching abilities.

As a junior, he pulled in 85 passes for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns for a 10-3 that made it through three rounds of playoff games. His team lost its game by 8, 4 and 3 points, the latter in overtime. He was named MVP in his 5A district.

This came on the heels of his Plugerville sophomore year, which was fairly successful, too, Moore finishing with 40 catches for 562 yards and 6 scores for a 9-3 playoff entry.

With the Huskies sending Rome Odunze into the NFL Draft as a first-rounder, Ja'Lynn Polk as a second-rounder and Jalen McMillan as a third-rounder two years ago, and Denzel Boston as a second-rounder last month, the school is developing quite the reputation as a place for pro-bound pass-catchers.

Moore likely won't make his decision until the end of June, until after he's taken an official visit to the UW on June 29-21. He'll begin the process at Miami on May 29-31.

In recent years, the Huskies have had a few Texan receivers on the roster in Aaron Fuller from McKinney and Polk from Lufkin.