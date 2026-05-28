Huskies Await Looming Decision of NorCal DB

After University of Washington football recruiters couldn't convince one Junipero Serra High School defensive back to come to Montlake, they'll turn to another from that reputable Northern California program and see if they can entice him to head north.

Jeovanni Henley, a 3-star safety from Tom Brady's alma mater, announced earlier this week he will choose from among five schools on Saturday, June 6 -- BYU, California, Penn State, Texas and Washington.

The Huskies weren't able to land his Serra teammate Malakai Taufoou, a 4-star safety who recently committed to Oregon.

NEWS: Three-star ATH Jeovanni Henley (@JeovanniHenley) will announce his commitment on June 6th, he tells me.



Jeovanni will choose between Cal, BYU, Texas, Penn State, and Washington.



Where Should He Go? pic.twitter.com/IqPASjPLv7 — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) May 26, 2026

As his final choices indicate, the 6-foot, 165-pound Henley comes fairly well regarded after turning in a productive junior year, this after missing much of the 2024 season with a broken ankle.

For an 8-6 Padres team, he finished with 65 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and 2 interceptions, scoring twice on defensive turnovers.

Henley went the distance on a 35-yard interception return off BYU-bound quarterback Ryder Lions in a 56-42 loss to Folsom High.

Against Archbishop Mitty, he picked up a fumble and ran 16 yards with it to score in a 28-13 victory.

It's unclear to which school he's leading, though On3 predicts he will end up at California.

According to Rivals, Henley is visiting the UW this week and will tour Penn State (June 5), Cal (June 11) and Texas (June 19), with the last two trips falling outside of his decision.

This weekend is an important one for the Huskies, who will host multiple players on campus as they try to have most of their commitments in hand by the end of June.

Jedd Fisch's staff currently holds 15 pledges for the Class of 2027, with nine of them coming on the defensive side of the ball as the Huskies try to appease defensive coordinator Ryan Walters by emphasizing that side of the ball.

The Huskies already have a safety commitment from 4-star Isala Wily-Ava from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area.

Defensively, they also have pledges from four linebackers in Ethan Coach, Justin Coach, Isaiah Leilua and Titus Osterman, with all but Osterman from California; a pair of defensive tackles in Jon Ioane and Tevita Nonu; edge rusher Matamatagi Uiagalelei, and cornerback Maurice Williams.