Huskies Turn Their Attention to High-Scoring Safety

Jaden Walk-Green has set up five official visits over 17 days in June, including a tour of the University of Washington, which seems like he might be overextending himself somewhat.

Yet no one should doubt this strong safety from Centennial High School in Corona, California, in getting from Point A to Point B.

That's the attraction to him.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Walk-Green, a 4-star recruit, comes off a junior season in which he piled up a numbing 125 tackles and 10 interceptions over 13 games for his 11-2 team.

Five of those picks went for touchdowns covering 92, 88, 78, 68 and 49 yards. He also scored on a 27-yard fumble return and a 94-yard punt runback.

If there's a good omen in the UW recruitment of this big-play defensive back it's that his Centennial team answers to the nickname Huskies.

Top safety Jaden Walk-Green shook up his official visit schedule with multiple mid-week visits on the calendar



"It's going to be a lot but I'm up for it and excited to see these schools."



Intel: https://t.co/tfnOSvBkU1 pic.twitter.com/HduJU2iBlW — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2026

For now, this elusive kid remains a free agent, taking visits to Vanderbilt on June 2, the UW on June 5, Arizona State on June 12, Kansas State on June 16 and UCLA on June 19.

Watch him run through airports.

While the UW has lost out on a pair of 4-star California safeties over the past week in Gavin Williams to USC and Malakai Taufoou to Oregon, Walk-Green would be an ideal pick-up.

Should the Huskies coax him to Montlake, they would ultimately pair him with Isala Wily-Ava, a 4-star safety from St. John Bosco High who committed to Jedd Fisch's staff just a week ago.

This guy just makes it his business to always be around the football. He had a season-high 15 tackles in a game against Santa Margarita and 13 against Servite. He averaged 9.6 tackles per game.

It led to him being named All-CIF Southern Section defensive player of the year and a first-team Max Preps All-American.

Oh yeah, he handles all of the place-kicking, too, converting 4 of 8 field goals and 63 of 65 extra points.

"I'm instinctive," Walk-Green told Whoa Sports. "I take pride in being a complete player every snap."

On his 88-yard pick-six against Vista Murrieta in a 63-14 victory, he was in one-on-one coverage when he tipped the ball into the air, snatched it for himself and began running up the right sideline.

He leaped over a tackler at his own 40, cut past another at the other 40 and broke a tackle at the opposing 25 before reaching the end zone on a highlight-reel play.

Just another Friday night at the improve for Walk-Green.