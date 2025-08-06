Brother of Former Seahawk Has UW Among Final Choices
Damaad Lewis has lived in the Seattle suburbs before, even won a football championship at Husky Stadium.
The next move for Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football staff is to see if it can coax him back to town, put a UW uniform on him and turn him loose on defense.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Lewis -- the younger brother of former LSU and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Damien Lewis -- is a still uncommitted 2026 recruit who this week listed his final five college choices as North Carolina State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and the UW.
He currently holds 20 scholarship offers as he enters into his senior season and his second campaign at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina,
Damaad Lewis has lived with his brother since entering high school, wherever Damien has played his pro football, with the older Lewis first joining the Seahawks as a first-round draft pick and a four-year starter and he's currently with the Carolina Panthers.
In 2023, the younger Lewis was part of a Bellevue High Wolverines team that captured a 3A state title by beating Yelm 14-0 in the championship game held at Husky Stadium, completing an 11-2 season.
One recruiting ranking had Lewis as Washington state's No. 2 prospect before he moved to the East Coast, trailing only edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa of Kennedy Catholic High School and a current UW commit.
Imagine a 16-year-old high school football player living in a grown-up fashion with his sibling and supposedly having free reign of an NFL football facility.
For sure, Damaad's high school experience at Bellevue was a little more memorable than what he's encountered in North Carolina, where he was part of a Myers Park Mustangs team that finished 4-6.
Fisch's staff has known about this Lewis since arriving in Montlake, offering him a scholarship a month after it took over the UW program.
With his exposure to the NFL through his brother, Lewis certainly fits into Fisch's "Be a Pro" marketing pitch.
Lewis, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile, took his most recent visit on June 13 to North Carolina State in Raleigh, which is 165 miles from Charlotte.
It's unclear why he's still uncommitted this late in the process, with college teams now in fall camp and getting ready for the upcoming season.
He offered no date for making his college football decision.
