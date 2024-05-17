Elijhah Badger, One-Time Husky Beater, Passes on UW for Florida
Former Arizona State standout Elijhah Badger beat the University of Washington football team with a late touchdown catch two years and on Friday he resisted efforts to bring him to Seattle by choosing Florida over Arizona and the Huskies.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Badger, originally from Sacramento, California, and Folsom High School, decided against joining a UW receiving corps that broke spring camp with sophomore Denzel Boston, California transfer Jeremiah Hunter and sixth-year senior Giles Jackson running as the starters. Had he joined Jedd Fisch's team, it would have been interesting to see which of these four would have been the odd man out as a starter.
Badger heads to the SEC after playing in 35 games and starting 23 for the Sun Devils. His best outing came against Washington in 2022, when he caught 7 passes for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the late game-winning score in ASU's 45-38 upset win.
On that day in Tempe, Badger hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Trenton Bourguet with 8:57 left in the. third quarter to give the Sun Devils a 31-17 lead.
Once the Huskies bounced back to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter, ASU came back down the field and Badger turned UW cornerback Davon Banks completely around in the end zone and had an easy time securing a game-winning 7-yard pass with 7:27 left to play.
For the Sun Devils, Badger finished with 143 career catches -- matching Hunter's total at Cal -- for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed 23 times for 108 yards and 3 scores. He was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention each of the past two seasons.
