Fisch Lands His First Local High School Recruit in Sanchez Hernandez
When taking on the University of Washington football job and eyeing Big Ten membership, Jedd Fisch stressed how he and his staff would need to take a national approach in terms of recruiting.
However, it still wasn't lost on Fisch that he needed to procure top local players when the opportunity presented itself -- and he did just that by receiving a 2025 commitment over the weekend from edge rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez from Kamiak High School and Mukilteo, Washington.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Sanchez Hernandez made his intentions known on social media, choosing the Huskies over a group that consisted of Utah, BYU, Boise State, San Diego State, Oregon State and all three military academies.
"The first thing, it's my hometown school," he told 247Sports. "I grew up watching them and rooting for them."
Sanchez Hernandez becomes the first local high school recruit secured by Fisch's staff since arriving in Montlake, with this commitment coming after edge rusher Jayden Wayne, a Tacoma product who played for Lincoln High School, transferred in from Miami and defensive back Rashawn Clark from Seattle's Garfield High, transferred to the UW after signing with Arizona.
Rated as a 3-star prospect, Hernandez, who had 60 tackles and 6 sacks as a junior, might have been hurt in individual accolades because he played for a really bad Kamiak team. The Knights finished 1-9, losing seven games from 36 to 53 points. Their only redeeming moment was a 31-25 victory over Jackson in their seventh game of the season.
Sanchez Hernandez, who also is a noted martial arts competitor, is one of at least eight players who are believed to have committed to the UW over the weekend, the Huskies' largest hosting event of the summer.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington