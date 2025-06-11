Huskies Add Oregon Tight End Who Plays Many Positions
One look at Sam Vyhlidal, and the first question is this: Is he a linebacker or a tight end?
The next one is this: Is he a quasi running back or a safety?
And how about this: Is he merely very good or can he be great?
The University of Washington football team will have chance to address all of those lingering inquiries after pulling a commitment from the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Vyhlidal from Morningside High School in Beaverton, Oregon, and the Class of 2026.
The best guess is he'll end up as a college tight end, further enriching a Huskies position that demands athleticism from those who play as well as a certain physicality, which is why the school has so many of them in the NFL.
Vyhlidal's performance in the first round of the Oregon 6A playoffs was representative of what's possible for this versatile athlete.
In a 44-39 victory over Tualatin, he led his team in rushing with nine carries for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns, breaking a 30-yard score in the opening quarter. He also found the end zone on second-half runs of 4 and 10 yards.
If that wasn't enough, Vyhlidal scored the game-winner on a 40-yard catch on a fourth-and-1 play with 8:15 left to play.
Not bad for a guy who was named first-team all-state at linebacker for Oregon's highest level of football.
While a look at his recruiting profile looked fairly modest, Vyhlidal posted that was taking April visits to, in order, Texas A&M, Washington, Alabama and Oregon.
For his 8-3 team, he posted season rushing totals of 57 carries for 415 yards and 3 touchdowns, 10 catches for 139 yards and 2 scores, plus 72 tackles, though it wasn't clear if those were final numbers.
If he is indeed a tight end, Vyhlidal will be the third to come from Oregon in two years, following redshirt freshman Charlie Crowell from Bend and incoming freshman Baron Naone and West Linn.
