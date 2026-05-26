Huskies Turn Up The Volume In Pursuit of Kamil Loud

Lately, the University of Washington football team has preferred its starting cornerbacks to be tall and physical.

The Huskies have relied on guys such as Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, former first-teamers and now in the NFL, and Dylan Robinson and Manny Karnley, projected as their next pair of No. 1 corners.

Considering current recruiting possibilities, it's a message that radiates Loud and clear.

On Tuesday, Kamil Loud, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, revealed his final six college choices and they included Auburn, California, Florida State, Miami, Utah and Washington.

The 4-star corner supposedly will visit Montlake this weekend, though his official visits keep changing.

Loud comes from a family of fairly accomplished football players, who include his father and older brother.

His dad, also Kamil, grew up in Richmond, California, and was a wide receiver for Cal Poly and a seventh-round NFL draft pick.

He played two seasons for the Buffalo Bills and caught passes from Doug Flutie and returned kicks. He finished up his pro career in the CFL, winning the 2001 Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders.

Brother Kyon was a starting corner as a sophomore last fall for a 13-2 Montana team that advanced to the FSC semifinals before losing to rival Montana State, which handed the Grizzlies both of their defeats.

Now comes the next Kamil, who goes by "Mil."

This Loud's showcase moment for his 11-1 Gorman team last season came in the sixth game against Santa Margarita when, on the third play, he jumped a hitch route and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in his team's 14-0 victory.

On the pass theft, he victimized quarterback Trace Johnson, who is committed to Tulane.

Bishop Gorman notably has supplied the UW with productive players, foremost wide receiver Rome Odunze, now with the Chicago Bears, and wide receiver Audric Harris, who transferred to Hawaii this past offseason.

The Huskies are actively seeking another cornerback to go with the commited Maurice Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound recruit from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington, who pledged early.

They currently have 15 players orally committed overall, including nine on the defensive side.