Huskies Await Texas Edge Rusher's Decision on Monday
The University of Washington football team knows its way around Texas, having played three of its past five postseason games in San Antonio, Houston and El Paso.
It has five Texans on the roster.
The Huskies are waiting on exta-large offensive tackle Pulelei'ite Primus from Midland to choose between the UW, Vanderbilt and Houston on July 19.
But first on Monday, 4-star edge rusher Landon Barnes from Duncanville in the Dallas suburbs will settle on his college destination from among his list of finalists in Ohio State, Ole Miss and the UW.
In recent weeks, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Barnes and Texas, SMU, Georgia and LSU have gone in separate directions as his situation becomes more clear.
It would seem unlikely that he'll pass on an offer from the defending national champion Buckeyes, but recruiting has no more guard rails and no longer follows the norm with financial incentives guiding many of the decisions made.
Barnes took his official visit to Montlake way back on April 25, which doesn't seem all that timely for a school expecting to land his commitment. Yet again, there is no orderly process to player procurement anymore.
This latest Texan target for the UW comes with plenty of credentials after piling up 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries and and a fumble recovery for a 13-1 Duncanville High team that advanced to the 6A state semifinals.
He's a star from the Lone Star state.
