Huskies Bringing in 4-Star Miami HS Receiver for Weekend Visit
Nae'shaun Montgomery is a wide receiver from Miami who holds roughly 50 scholarship offers and has been committed to the University of Florida since August.
Yet in this day and age of anything goes in college football -- with players hearing different money offers from pursuers and changing their minds on their destinations by the hour -- this elite 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass-catcher from the class of 2025 and Miami Central High School isn't done shopping by any means.
This weekend, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington recruiters will host Montgomery while the Huskies face USC and catch a break with partially sunny weather to greet the VIP 4-star player from South Beach who comes in slotted as high as No. 21 as a wideout and No. 181 overall in 247Sports national rankings.
He'll follow up his trip to Seattle, made possible by his Miami Central having a bye on the schedule, by visiting Ole Miss on Nov. 9 and Alabama on Nov. 16.
"I'm excited to see if they can do the same thing they did at Washington," said Montgomery of Alabama, who previously took an unofficial visit and spent considerable time with former Husky wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.
The attraction to Montgomery is his size and speed, with his long strides enabling him to get behind most high school secondaries and his physicality allowing him to get bumped and fight off defenders for the football.
He is elusive, best demonstrating that talent by scoring on an 88-yard touchdown catch and an 81-yard punt return last year as a junior playing for Cardinal Newman High against Palm Beach Central.
Montgomery previously released a top 10 of his college offers that resembled the Associated Press poll in years past, with his pursuers coming from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.
He supposedly chose the Gators over LSU, Oregon and Penn State, yet it appears his recruitment is wide open at this point.
His only setback was he got kneed in the back of the knee earlier this month, but his Miami Central coaches assured everyone there was no damage. His season receiving totals stand at 23 catches for 527 yards and 4 scores, this after pulling in 30 balls for 457 yards and 5 TDs as a junior at Cardinal Newman, according to MaxPreps As a sophomore for the latter school, he caught 16 passes and 8 went for touchdowns.
Whoever lands this receiver rightly should be able gloat about it.
