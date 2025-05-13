Huskies Continue to Think Big, Offer 6-8 Arizona Prospect
Jedd Fisch said he wanted his University of Washington football team to get bigger.
While three of his freshmen offensive linemen were said to be 350 pounds or more when they checked in this winter, they seemingly were just a little on the short side, checking in at either 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-5.
Huh?
At least that seems to be the low bar on height going forward for the Huskies, who have a pair of 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackles on the roster in sophomore Soane Faasolo and redshirt freshman Justin "Moose" Hylkema and on Monday offered 6-foot-8, 305-pound Ben Lowther from Peoria, Arizona.
Lowther hails from Centennial High School and the Class of 2027.
Coming off his sophomore year of football, recruiters are just now finding out about him en masse, with this extra-large Arizonan receiving recent offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and the UW.
Lowther, after playng for 11-2 and 7-7 football teams, will have a new head coach for his junior season with defensive coordinator Andrew Taylor getting promoted to replace Taylor's father, Richard, following that man's 35 years as a Centennial coach.
Naturally the local schools in Arizona State and Arizona are already making a big push for the oversized Lowther, with both programs having him in for visits.
Yet the Huskies might have more players who can look Lowther straight in the eye should they meet on a tour of Montlake if that comes about.
Since last season ended, Fisch's staff seems determined to build the biggest line possible for the future by bringing in 6-foot-6, 340-pound John Mills, 6-foot-6, 330-pound Jack Shaffer and 6-foot-5, 330-pound Champ Taulealea.
You know, the short guys.
