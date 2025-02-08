Huskies Didn't Have Good Week in Regards to O-Line Pursuits
While the University of Washington football team introduced coveted Kansas State offensive-tackle transfer Carver Willis at a Monday media meet and greet inside Husky Stadium, it was not a good week for the UW's offensive-line interests.
That same day, Brennan Carroll, the UW offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach, gave his notice after he decided to the leave the program after just one year and join his father Pete Carroll's staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Upon digesting that bit of breaking news, Esun Tafa, the state of Utah's top offensive-line prospect for the 2026 class, withdrew his commitment to the Huskies on Wednesday and reopened his recruitment.
And, finally, Peter Langi, a 6-foot-5, 350-pound offensive lineman from San Francisco, signed with Arizona, also on Wednesday, after receiving his scholarship release from the UW shortly into the new year.
All of this represents a fairly big hit to the reconstructing of future Husky offensive lines to come, a position group that remains in flux after losing all five starters following the 2023 season and Kalen DeBoer departure to Alabama, and next went through a considerable personnel shuffle this past year with Jedd Fisch's staff.
The loss of Langi, with his enormous size making him a widely pursued player, was a significant blow to the Huskies, no matter how it was viewed. He initially chose Fisch's team from among 39 scholarship offer, signed all the paperwork on Dec. 4 and changed his mind 30 days later.
Arizona makes sense for the big guy because his younger brother, 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman Michael Langi, already was committed to the Wildcats for the 2026 class. Langi and Langi up front could be matching bookends in Tucson in two or three years or so.
In pulling out of his UW commitment, Langi made a curious comment that begged for a little more explanation.
"It just didn't feel right with me and that's about it," he told 247Sports, one of the recruiting services.
While teenagers are prone to be flighty and change their minds on a whim from everything from late-night snacks to girlfriends, it difficult to envision what the UW did to turn off Langi between Dec. 4 to his exit date of Jan. 3.
Did Carroll not call him enough to check in? Did he know Carroll might be leaving at some point, though Pete Carroll wasn't hired in Sin City until Jan. 24?
Or was "just didn't feel right" simply code for him finding out other linemen in his class were getting paid a lot more than he was and that didn't sit right.
Maybe Langi, with his ultra big body and obvious big appetite, finally found out what great culinary outlets can be found in Tucson, such as the El Charro Cafe, which opened 103 years ago and is as good as it gets for authentic Mexican food.
Regardless, Langi is headed for Tucson, Carroll to Las Vegas and Tafa possibly to Utah or USC, leaving the Huskies to scramble.
