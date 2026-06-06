Huskies Dip Into Arizona Desert For Another Commitment

It's safe to say that Jedd Fisch and his staff, while taking over the University of Washington football program, never really could say good bye to the Arizona desert.

These guys go back there as often as they can, catch a little sun and find some elite talent.

On Friday night, the Huskies received their 17th recruiting commitment for the Class of 2027 -- and fourth from Arizona -- when 4-star wide receiver Dontay Tyson Jr. from Peoria High School in Peoria revealed he would be joining them.

Leaning to the UW throughout his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher picked Fisch and Company over Texas A&M in the end. He took his official visit to Montlake last weekend and was set to tour A&M one last time next week.

Only California has supplied more 2027 commits to Fisch's team than Arizona this time around, with five players pledged from there.

Tyson also becomes the fourth wide receiver for this UW recruiting class, joining fellow Arizonan in 6-foot, 175-pound Zerek Sidney from Desert Edge High in Goodyear; 6-foot-3, 195-pound Braylon Pope from Sumner High in Sumner, Washington; and 6-foot-4, 215-pound Tre Moore, from Weiss High in Plugerville, Texas.

Pope and Moore are considered the top receivers in their respective states, while it might be a toss-up as to who's the best between Sidney and Tyson in Arizona.

In three seasons in Peoria, Tyson has caught 109 career passes for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns, with his senior year still to go.

He comes off a 37-catch, 448-yard, 7-score season in 2025 for a 7-4 Panthers team.

He was even better as a sophomore, pulling in 45 passes for 647 yards and 7 touchdowns for a 6-4 finisher.

Had an amazing and exciting time at my OV. @UW_Football Wanted to thank all staff and coaches who treated me and my family with so much hospitality. And also showed me what it would be like to be a DAWG!! @Coach_KC84 @CoachJeddFisch @life_of_stein @lmz pic.twitter.com/oBFtVAz3Sy — Dontay Tyson JR. (@Dontay_Tyson2) June 1, 2026

When Fisch and his staff moved from Arizona to the UW, they brought three Arizona-based recruits with them in quarterback Demond Williams Jr. from Basha High in Chandler, and running back Adam Mohammed and offensive guard Michael Levelle Watkins from Apollo High in Glendale.

While Williams is entering his second season as the full-fledged Husky QB starter, Mohammed and Watkins ultimately transferred out to California and San Diego State, respectively. Mohammed, pegged to be the UW starter before leaving, recently had a 58-yard run in Cal's Spring Game.

In this current class, the UW also holds commits from Arizonans in 4-star quarterback Blake Roskopf from Desert Edge High in Goodyear, where he is teammates with Sidney; and from 4-star running back Jeremy Adeyanju from O'Connor High in Phoenix, a school that previously supplied the Huskies with edge rusher Braylon Trice now in the NFL.