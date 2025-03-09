Huskies Gain Junior Day Commitment from IMG Defensive Back
Junior Day activities brought the University of Washington football team a Sunday morning commitment from 3-star defensive back Ksani Jiles even before the Husky basketball game tipped off.
The 6-foot, 195-pound player from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and the Class of 2026 originally was a Miami pledge and holds 23 offers, with Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and USC among his options.
Originally from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Jiles told the On3 recruiting site that he had made a connection to the Husky football staff that was unmatched.
Jiles, a versatile defender who can play safety, cornerback and nickel, was part of a 40-player contingent hosted by the Huskies over the weekend, bringing many of its top 2026 targets to campus.
On February 7, he de-committed from Miami, two days after receiving an offer from the Huskies.
This past season, Jiles moved from Southern California and played for a 7-2 IMG team in central Florida that counted wide receiver Raiden Vines Bright, originally from Tempe, Arizona, as one of his teammates. The two likely spent a lot of time going one-on-one during practice.
Now they'll take that connection and competition to Montlake.
if nothing else, Jiles is a confident player, advertising himself on a social-media site as "the best DB in the nation."
