Huskies Gain Junior Day Commitment from IMG Defensive Back

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Ksani Jiles has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 195 S from Inglewood, CA was previously Committed to Miami



“Washington y’all got one forsure Go Dawgs☔️”https://t.co/58JEPEmsca pic.twitter.com/s7z8drCnVu