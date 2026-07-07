Huskies In Pursuit Of Another East Coast QB

With a New Jersey native in charge of things, Jedd Fisch continues to send his University of Washington football recruiters to mine the East Coast for possible quarterback talent.

For the Class of 2026, they signed Derek Zammit from DePaul Catholic High School and Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

For this latest recruiting class, the Huskies made a run at Peter Bourque, the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year from Tabor Academy and South Shore, but watched him commit to Virginia Tech.

Now comes Christopher Vargas.

He's a 5-star 2028 quarterback from St. John's Preparatory School and Danvers, Massachusetts, which is 20 miles north of Boston.

Following his sophomore season of football, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Vargas holds nearly two dozen offers, picking up one from the UW on May 28.

While it's early yet, the recruiting websites predict fairly strongly that Vargas will end up at Ohio State. He reportedly has been on that campus no fewer than five times already.

Still, he appears to be talking to the Huskies, with On3 promoting that connection in a graphic posted this week.

Whoever lands Vargas should get a fairly polished quarterback who has received a concentrated tutorial on the position.

His St. John's head coach is Brian St. Pierre, a former Boston College signal-caller himself who kicked around the NFL for nearly a decade and played in three games, one each for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

"His command of our offense and his ability to make every throw makes him a unique talent," St. Pierre told the Salem News, referring to his young prodigy.

One can almost hear the Husky recruiting pitch aimed at Vargas: Go from Brian St. Pierre to JP Losman to realize your pro football dream.



Chris Vargas throws at the M2 Quarterback Academy. | M2

Vargas comes off a sophomore season in which he missed three and a half games for an 11-2 team with a knee injury, but he returned during the playoffs.

For the season, he completed 138 of 207 passes for 2,038 yards and 24 touchdowns, throwing just 3 interceptions .

As a two-year starter, Vargas has collective passing numbers of 215 completions in 362 attempts for 3,349 yards and 41 scores, with those 3 picks.

The Huskies currently have junior Demond Williams Jr. as their No. 1 quarterback, backed by Stanford sophomore transfer Elijah Brown and redshirt freshmen Kini McMillan and Dash Beierly, and Zammit.

Of the younger players, McMillan and Beierly have eligibility good through 2029, while Zammit could play until 2030.

For its current recruiting class, the UW has a commitment from 4-star quarterback Blake Roskopf from Goodyear, Arizona, who will have Montlake eligibility through 2031.