Huskies Usually Don't Make Symbolic Offers, But Made An Exception

Xavier Sabb won't be joining the University of Washington football team, though he has that option.

No, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Glassboro, New Jersey, which sits in the shadows of the Philadelphia metro area, is expected to reveal his decision on Friday on the Rivals network by choosing from among LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA.

Along the way, the 5-star prospect never visited the UW campus. Didn't pose for any smiling, mugging photos with the Husky coaching staff posted online. Didn't make a connection with that notable Jersey contribution to the college football landscape in Jedd Fisch.

What's interesting here is Sabb, not to be confused with that one-time Swedish-made automobile, drew 52 scholarship offers -- and one of them came from the UW.

For going on several seasons now, the Huskies almost never pursue a recruit who has everybody knocking on his door and a continuous busy signal on his phone.

52 offers, give or take a couple ... https://t.co/VYkDD6r9Fh — Washington Huskies on SI (@UWFanNation) July 1, 2026

From Chris Petersen to Kalen DeBoer and now Fisch, the UW generally has a recruiting philosophy of chasing only after players in which it has a legitimate chance of obtaining. The program simply doesn't make offers that tend to be symbolic.

Maybe Fisch was feeling as if he were on a hot streak in securing Jersey talent after signing quarterback 4-star Derek Zammit (DePaul Catholic) last year and pulling a commitment from 4-star edge rusher Chaz Gray (St. Joseph Regional) this spring.

Glassboro High athlete Xavier Sabb from new Jersey watches warm-ups before a 2024 Ohio State game against Marshall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What the Huskies will miss out on is New Jersey's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year who caught 59 passes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall for a 14-0 state-championship team.

He wasn't signing autographs while the defense was on the field, instead manning a safety spot in which he came up with 4 interceptions.

He didn't get a breather on special teams either, returning both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

In 2024, he caught 48 passes for 843 yards and a dozen TDs for a 13-0 state-championship squad, the first for Glassboro. He also had 7 interceptions.

As a freshman in 2023, Sabb returned 3 punts and 2 kickoffs for scores.

For his career, he has 143 catches for 2,349 yards and 25 TDs.

He also ran the ball out of the Wildcat formation.

While the UW won't welcome him to town as one of its own, there's a 50 percent chance he turns up running around Husky Stadium someday in an opposing uniform for Oregon or UCLA.