Huskies in Pursuit of Another Top-Rated SoCal Running Back
The way the University of Washington has always figured it, you simply can't chase after too many Southern California running backs.
On Thursday, the Huskies made the top six for the services of Deshonne Redeaux from Oaks Christian School in the greater Los Angeles area, this coming two days after fellow 4-star rusher Brian Bonner from Valencia High School agreed to a March 8 recruiting date in Montlake.
ESPN ranks the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Redeaux, who runs the 100 meters in 10.42 seconds, as the nation's No. 7 running back for the Class of 2026, just one spot higher than Bonner.
The Huskies would be more than happy to have either one of these backs if they could make it happen.
Redeaux, who holds 32 scholarship offers, this week trimmed his options in half to Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
Those no longer in the running for his services are Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
He comes off a junior season in which he rushed 180 times for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns for a 9-4 team.
However, Redeaux missed three games afer severely spraining an ankle early in the season.
The Huskies have a long history of bringing elite California running backs to Seattle in Hugh McElhenny, Napoleon Kaufman, Rashaan Shehee, Chris Polk and Rich Alexis.
Currently, the UW has five backs on the roster and four of them are from the Golden State.
