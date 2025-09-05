Huskies Keep Colorado Recruiting Pipeline Open
Reis Russell and Titus Huard not only share the same huddle, they came to the University of Washington on the same recruiting trip from Colorado this past weekend, and their season so far has been full of Husky connections at every turn.
One of these guys blocks for the other at Valor Christian High School in the Denver suburbs.
Russell is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman from the Class of 2027 who currently holds 24 scholarship offers from the UW and a host of schools such as Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
At 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, young Huard is the son of Brock, nephew of Damon and cousin of Sam who's a sophomore in the Class of 2028. His recruitment is just getting going with offers from Idaho, Stetson and Tulsa.
By hosting this duo, the Huskies no doubt are envisioning them one day playing together in Montlake, just like they do at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
If Valor Christian sounds familiar, that's the same school that sent offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten to the Huskies and on to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
On Saturday, the Warriors (2-0) will be to Las Vegas to face Faith Lutheran (1-2) and Husky safety commit Gavin Day.
The previous weekend, Valor Christian took a 41-15 win over Regis Jesuit, another suburban Denver high school and one that sent now edge rusher Hayden Moore first to Michigan and now to Washington.
As for Russell and Huard, the first guy is a clearcut team leader as a junior and a 3-star recruit who seemingly will be rated higher as a recruit because of the interest he's drawn, and the second guy appears to be sharing the quarterback job.
Huard, in splitting time with senior Dawson Olk over two games, has completed 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, with an interception.
Russell has been to Seattle multiple times and, even as the LSUs and Nebraskas have gotten on board with him, he's told the recruiting websites that the UW remains one of his preferred schools.
With Huard, he's a 6-foot-5 pocket passer who is bound to get a lot better and more heavily recruited as he grows into his football body over this season and the two that follow.
As for the Huskies overall they continue to mine Colorado for talent after bringing productive players such as running back Jay Barry, wide receiver Damon Barry, quarterback Cyler Miles, center Zach Henning, offensive tackle Carver Willis, Moore and Rosengarten to the Northwest.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: