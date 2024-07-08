Huskies' Latest Recruiting Efforts Bump Them into Top 20
While one never really know how these things are determined -- maybe heads it's Ohio State, tails it's Alabama -- the University of Washington football program under the direction of first-year coach Jedd Fisch appears to have made significant strides in the ongoing Class of 2025 recruiting process, breaking into more than one Top 20 ranking.
Following Sunday night's oral commitment secured from San Francisco receiver Chris Lawson, the Huskies have risen to No. 16 in the national recruiting rankings compiled by Rivals.com, No. 17 by 247Sports and No. 22 by On3.com.
Again, these recruiting sites each have their own sets of rules, but these developments would seem to satisfy the diehard UW fans who subscribe to these various star-making outfits in need of something to quench their college football thirst between spring ball and fall camp.
At Oregon, Duck followers are absolutely giddy over what many of them perceive to be the greatest recruiting class their football program has ever assembled, pointing to No. 5 rankings handed out by both Rivals and 247, and even a No. 3 slotting by On3.
In the latest ranking provided by 247Sports, an outfit that seems to be the most detailed in its recruiting coverage in comparison to the other competing sites, the Huskies turn up 17th, but more importantly they rank sixth among teams from the Big Ten, their new conference landing spot -- in the upper third.
Lawson's commitment was the 21st for the UW this recruiting cycle and he was the sixth 4-star player to pledge to Fisch and Company.
Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State is considered No. 1 by 247Sports, if not by every other site, and comes in just ahead of Alabama -- who said Kalen DeBoer isn't a high-level recruiter? -- Georgia, Notre Dame and Big Ten newcomer Oregon.
The next Big Ten teams to appear in the 247 listing are Penn State (10th), Rutgers (15) and Wisconsin (16) before the Huskies show up.
Curiously, defending national champion Michigan and image-conscious USC don't emerge until No. 22 and 24, respectively, in the ongoing 247 recruiting summation.
Of course, recruiting rankings hardly guarantee football success for anyone on game day, especially with many of the guys who have committed nationwide likely transferring before their careers are done with how transient college football has become.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington