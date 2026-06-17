Huskies Look to Lakeside, Offer 2028 Combo Guard

For this past season, the University of Washington basketball team focused on building a freshman class with players from Arkansas to Germany, and most of them didn't stick around long, either entering the NBA Draft or the transfer portal.

In recent months, the Huskies have turned their attention overseas in reconstructing a roster heavy on international players.

Looking to the future, Danny Sprinkle's staff now is attempting to localize the UW by concentrating on the best 2028 players the Northwest has to offer.

This week, for instance, Husky recruiters extended scholarship offers to guard Davion Shareef-Dulaney from Tacoma's Lincoln High School, forward Austin Birley from Yakima's West Valley High and guard Quentin Mosby from the Lakeside School.

The 6-foot-2 Mosby has turned himself into a most intriguing player, a no-frills backcourt leader who shows he can put the ball in the basket on a fairly regular basis.

This past winter as a Lakeside sophomore, the combo guard averaged 30.4 points per game for an 11-11 Lakeside team.

On the Under Armour all-star circuit this summer, he's kept up his feverish point-producing pace by scoring at a 24.5 clip.

Typical of his well-rounded play, Mosby came up with a 40-point, 10-assist performance in Lakeside's 83-77 overtime victory over Franklin in January.

He takes a certain business-like and unemotional approach to his game, which keeps him grounded at all times.

"Calm," Mosby told Pro Insight, describing his playing style. "I'm always level-headed and I feel calm in everything I do."

Grateful to receive my 4th D1 offer from the University of Washington! Thank you @UWCoachSprinks for believing in me!@UWAthletics @UANextBHoops @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/nTgY8m0p1i — Quentin Mosby (@Q_mosby04) June 15, 2026

With his recruitment just beginning to launch, Mosby holds offers Stanford, Georgia Tech, Weber State, Western Washington and Washington.

For whatever reason, the Huskies have never had a Lakeside player on their roster. These guys from Bill Gates and Paul Allen's alma mater typically end up on college basketball teams at Ivy League schools or something comparable.

The exception was former Lions guard Isiah Brown, who became the city's all-time leading scorer with 2,372 points, averaged 33.8 as a senior and was named the state's 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year. He initially played for Northwestern before transferring to Grand Canyon and finishing up at Weber State.

Mosby appears to be another who will break the mold at Lakeside and wind up at a much higher level of college basketball, maybe with Sprinkle's staff at hometown Washington.