Huskies Lose 4-Star Quarterback Commit from Arizona

In a decided blow to the University of Washington's latest football recruiting efforts, 4-star quarterback Blake Roskopf pulled his commitment from the Huskies on Wednesday, leaving them without a signal-caller for their 2027 class, according to Rivals.

He is the second defection for the UW in five days, both from Arizona, with wide receiver Dontay Tyson from Peoria High School flipping from the Huskies to Wisconsin on Saturday, with the early signing date less than a month away.

However, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Roskopf from Desert Edge High School on the outskirts of Phoenix was considered one of the heavyweight players in this recruiting class. For an 8-2 team this fall, he's thrown for 2,629 yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing just 7 interceptions.

Rivals, which has Roskopf as its No. 8 QB in the 2027 class, has reported that Wisconsin and UCLA, both Big Ten schools reportedly with more money to spend on players than the UW, are in pursuit of a kid now considered the top uncommitted quarterback.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Blake Roskopf has Decommitted from Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 235 QB had been Committed to the Huskies since April



He’s ranked as the No. 8 QB in the 2027 Rivals300 and becomes the top available QB in the classhttps://t.co/iiJDghLyPe pic.twitter.com/7zuX3YM5r3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 4, 2026

Roskopf originally was expected to arrive next year and be an apprentice to Husky quarterback starter Demond Williams Jr., yet another Arizona product, and then be firmly in the mix to take over in 2028.

Yet with the five-in-five rule in place, both Williams and his back-up Elijah Brown, from Huntington Beach, California, and a recent starter against Purdue and Nebraska, have the option of returning in 2028.

Desert Edge quarterback Blake Roskopf (7) throws the ball against the Millennium Tigers last weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other quarterbacks on the UW roster include redshirt freshmen Dash Beierly from Temecula, California, and Kini McMillan from Mililani, Hawaii; and true freshman Derek Zammit from Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

Roskopf has fielded 30 scholarship offers, among them coming from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU and Tennessee.

A Ben Roethlisberger-type presence in the pocket, he led Desert Edge to an 11-1 record as a junior by completing 195 of 295 passes for 2,815 yards and 37 TDs, while intercepted just 8 times.

The year before, he sat out the first five games of the season to meet transfer requirements and then guided the Scorpions to the 5A state championship with a 28-19 victory over rival Cactus High School. He threw 74- and 84-yard touchdown passes and ran 25 yards for a third score in the title game.

During that abbreviated sophomore season, Roskopf completed 150 of 245 passes for 2,203 yards and 19 TDs, with 12 interceptions.

He shouldn't uncommitted very long.