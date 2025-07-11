Huskies Lose Ohio Tight End to Arizona State

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Landen Miree has Committed to Arizona State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 230 TE from Cincinnati, OH chose the Sun Devils over Florida State, Washington, & Baylor



“Don’t call my phone…. I’m home.”https://t.co/aThAK5oF6l pic.twitter.com/cJ323jT4VK