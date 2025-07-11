Huskies Lose Ohio Tight End to Arizona State
Stepping out of its predominantly West Coast recruiting footprint, University of Washington recruiters went after a quarterback in New Jersey, a wide receiver in Oklahoma and edge rushers in Georgia and Texas, not to mention a tight end in Ohio.
For every high-end breakthrough, there was a setback for the Huskies, and Cincinati tight end Landen Miree was one of the latter, on Friday choosing Arizona State over Baylor, Florida State and Washington.
While growing up in Big Ten country, Miree chose the Big 12 and the desert to further his football pursuits.
Jedd Fisch's guys did just about everything they could to convince the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Cincinnati and 4-star recruit to play in Montlake.
The UW staff invited Miree to Montlake for Junior Day in early March and on a return trip for an official visit in late April, and tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao went to Ohio to see him in May.
The Huskies had a lot sell when it comes to tight ends in alums Cade Otton, Drew Sample, Jack Westover and Devin Culp now in the NFL and a well-stocked tight-end position group of Decker DeGraaf, Quentin Moore, Kade Eldridge, Austin Simmons and others.
For the Class of 2026, the Huskies earlier gained a tight-end commitment from 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sam Vyhlidal, a 3-star prospect from Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
Miree holds more than 40 offers, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile, and is considered Ohio's No. 17 player overall in this class.
As a junior, Miree had 56 receptions for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns for a 10-3 Princeton High School team. He also played on the defensive side last season.
He'll now begin packing plenty of sun screen, flip flops and shorts for his move next year to Tempe.
