Huskies Make First Offer to 7-2 Colorado Prodigy Who's 15
Dylan Betts just turned 15.
He's stands 7-foot-2, but might grow another inch or two.
Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington basketball staff, with Tony Bland as the point person, decided it had seen enough and on Saturday became the first of what should be many schools that will offer a scholarship to this towering teen with the nimble feet and unlimited potential from the Denver suburbs.
It was time to bet on Betts.
Over the weekend, both UNLV and the Huskies stepped up with his first offers.
Betts comes from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood and a family of highly accomplished athletes.
His oldest sister, Lauren, stands 6-foot-7 and helped put UCLA in the Final Four this past season as a junior.
His other sister, Sienna, goes 6-foot-4 and will join the Bruins next season as a freshman.
There's more.
His parents are Andrew and Michelle Betts, who met at Long Beach State.
He was a 7-foot-1 center originally from the United Kingdom who got drafted with the 50th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 1998, never played in the NBA and instead spent more than a decade playing overseas in Italy, Spain and Greece.
Mom stands 5-foot-9 and was part of an unbeaten, national-champion Long Beach State volleyball team.
Just getting started, Dylan Betts averaged 8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots for a 10-15 Cherry Creek team that likely won't have another losing season while this big kid grows into his 220-pound physique.
His classmates already call him "Wemby" for his long and lean comparison to 7-foot-3 French man Victor Wembanyama, who has played two seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, been named NBA Rookie of the Year and an NBA All-Star, and is considered a generational player.
Betts appears to have similar abilities and assuredly endless suitors to come.
No matter what happens, the Huskies can say they were first in line with this big kid with the unlimited basketball possibilities.
