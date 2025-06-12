Huskies Offer Another Offensive Tackle Who Goes By Kennedy
The University of Washington football program once had an offensive tackle named Kennedy and he became a consensus All-America selection, two-time Morris Trophy winner and a first-round NFL draft pick.
On Wednesday, they offered another guy with the same name and comparable budding potential.
The Huskies wouldn't mind at all if they could go from Lincoln Kennedy to Kennedy Brown.
This latest find is a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder coming off his sophomore season at Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, north of Houston, who's already been deemed a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2027.
His UW offer gave him an even 40 so far, with his recruiting profile showing the like of Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC and plenty of others trying to get his attention.
"It's on a bigger level for me," Brown said on a recent podcast.
So far, this Kennedy has been adroit at marketing himself, calling himself the No. 1 tackle in the nation in his class and breaking down his personal stats in great detail on social media.
Brown noted out how he took 602 snaps for Kingwood this past season and gave up just one sack and was responsible for a pair of quarterback pressures for a 9-5 playoff team.
Born in Texas, he initially lived in the Houston area, moved to Dallas, then to Indiana and back to Houston's suburbs.
As a freshman, he tore an ACL that required extensive rehabiltation and cost him a football season. Yet he looked fully healed this past fall.
iN CASE YOU MISSED IT: