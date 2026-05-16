Huskies Offer Australian From NFL Academy -- He's Just 14

These days, University of Washington football recruiters hand out scholarship offers like business cards, using them as a way to open a running dialogue with prospective recruits, especially those who have been off the grid.

The offer announcements almost blend together on social media, such as the one that went out the other day to that young California cornerback or the other one put in the hands of that suddenly growing Texas offensive lineman.

You have to look real close to see the highly unusual prospect pop up, but we managed to find him -- Tevite Nasio.

He's from Gold Coast, Australia, which is 530 miles north of Sydney on the country's eastern shoreline.

He's 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds.

That's an inch taller and 43 pounds heavier than he was the year before.

He's an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman, take your pick.

Nasio is all of 14 years old.

Tavite Nasio takes part in the NFL Academy. | NFL Academy

Doubling as a rugby player, Nasio was one of eight local athletes from among 900 candidates given the opportunity to train at the NFL Academy Australia, as the pros continue to expand American football globally.

The academy is one of two dealing with South Pacific prospects in Gold Coast and those in the United Kingdom at Loughborough University in England well north of London.

Nasio currently finds himself involved in a three-week camp in Australia, soaking up technique and all of the game's nuances.

Tavite Nasio has put 40 pounds since joining the NFL Academy. | Nasio

"Discipline in the stance, violence in the get-off and authority in the finish," he posted of his football education.

Helping introduce the latest newcomers to the game is Jordan Mailata, an Australian who went from rugby player to the starting left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2018 without playing college football . He currently lists at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds.

"These kids remind me of me when I was younger," Mailata said in a promotional video. "They look like me, they sound like me and they talk like me. I want them to have the same opportunity as me, only younger."

The NFL Academy said it had 27 alums who played for Division 1 football teams in 2025.

A year ago, Nasio traveled during the summer months with the others to the United States and they made stops at Kennesaw State and Mercer in Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and South Florida for camps and visits.

Equivalent to an eighth-grader in school, he'll be part of someone's Class of 2030 group of recruits.