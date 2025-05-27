Huskies One of Four Official Visits for Elite SoCal Edge Rusher
Over and above the speed and power that shows up in his football camp video footage, you've got to like an edge rusher named Wilder.
As in, can things get any wilder from Khary Wilder?
Considered one of Southern California's top 2026 recruits, the 4-star prospect from Junipero Serra High School narrowed his unlimited choices somewhat on Tuesday by revealing to the On3 recruiting website he has four official visits planned.
In order, he will tour Ohio State this Saturday, UCLA on June 6, Notre Dame on June 14 and Washington on June 21. It's unclear whether he'll take other visits later on.
Wilder received a UW offfer on January 21 and was lined up to attend the Huskies' Junior Day on March 8, which has kept him connected to Jedd Fisch's program.
What's at stake here is 6-foot-4, 250-pound player from Gardena, California, coming off a junior season in which he collected 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for a Serra team that finished 8-4.
In some ways, he was even better as a sophomore, piling up 14 sacks and 15 TFLs among 75 tackles in 2023 for the Cavaliers.
More recently, he was named the defensive lineman MVP at Rivals LA while he makes his way through the camp circuit.
Interesting enough, Serra has long been considered a feeder school for providing football talent to USC -- previously supplying players such as Adoree Jackson, Robert Woods, Rasheem Green and Marquise Lee to the Trojans -- yet it doesn't appear to be among the schools Wilder is considering.
Wilder still very much considers himself to be a devoted Southern California kid, telling the Los Angeles Times how he remains a loyal fan of the late Kobe Bryant.
He plays for the Serra basketball team, averaging 11.3 points per game this past season, and has considered wearing Bryant's No. 8 on the football field.
Wilder says he can equate his basketball skills to making him a better edge rusher.
“You’re attacking every rebound and every loose ball,” he told the Times. “Getting a sack is the same thing -- having the same energy and intensity.”
