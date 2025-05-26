Huskies to Host Vegas Big Kid, Keep the Pressure On
Michael Switzer was no college football slouch when he played.
At Ball State University, he was a four-year starting offensive guard, opening all 51 games that were held when he was there in 2007-10.
He impressively filled out a 6-foot-5, 293-pound frame. Earned some all-conference honors. Went to training camp with the Buffalo Bills.
Yet whenever you stand the first-year University of Washington offensive-line coach next to Dom Harris, which has been often lately, Switzer gets overshadowed, made to look small.
Harris, who will visit the UW on an official visit this weekend, is a 6-foot-8, 325-pound recruit from Clark High School in Las Vegas who remains a Husky priority on the same order of hotly pursued Southern California running back Brian Bonner.
UW coaches are showing up repeatedly to tell Harris how much they want him in Montlake -- outside his house, inside his school, in his dreams.
The Huskies hosted Harris during spring football practice on April 13 and then paid the 3-star prospect an in-home visit in Nevada last Thursday.
He holds 30 scholarship offers, with Oregon getting in on him two weeks ago, possibly only to make Jedd Fisch's staff squirm a little.
Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, SMU and South Carolina have made recent offers.
The weekend before last, Harris toured Auburn.
Last month, he welcomed offers from Clemson, Floirda State, Kansas, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Back in April, he visited USC and UCLA on the same day.
The Huskies, it appears, still have some work to do to secure this big kid.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
More Proof There Is Football Talent in Montlake
Husky Roster Review: UW Expects Big Return on McLaughlin