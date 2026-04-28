Virginia Running Back Still Has Huskies Under Consideration

When a football recruit pares his choices to 10 schools, it's not pressing news because he really hasn't decreased his college options at all. He's just getting started in the selection process.

Yet Ar'Mand Stevens' situation deserves a look in the Class of 2027 because he's currently considered Virginia's top schoolboy running back and, in spite of the three time zones serving as a buffer, he has the University of Washington listed as a possibility.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Stevens plays for Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School in Dumfries, Virginia, which is located south of Washington, D.C., and near Quantico, the Marine Crops hub.

His choices: Arkansas, California, Houston, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wisconsin and the Huskies.

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) RB Ar’Mand Stevens is down to 10 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Stevens attends St. James Academy in VA. He is the top RB in the state.

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Where should Ar’Mand go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qzRjtZhzur — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) April 18, 2026

Stevens comes off a junior season in which he rushed 165 times for 1,307 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, all of which was made more impressive because his team finished 3-7.

Showing off his versatiity, or maybe even his team shortcomings, he also threw 118 passes, completing 49 for 501 yards. Plus, he caught a touchdown throw.

Rushing clearly is his forte. He gained 100 yards or more on the ground in six of his 10 outings.

In his season opener, he ran 27 times for 201 yards and the only score in his team's 6-0 victory over The Covenant School.

Well into the schedule, Stevens piled up a season-high 269 yards and 5 touchdowns on 25 carries in a 49-48 overtime loss to Christchurch School.

Thank you God ✝️ After a great conversation with @ScottieGraham I’ve been blessed to receive a offer from the University of Washington 🟣⚪️@CoachCRAW @WillVapreps @JacquieFran_ @stjpthegreat pic.twitter.com/Pj9lpHZHcQ — Ar’mand “AC” Stevens 🎰 (@TheArmandSteven) May 22, 2025

The UW got a line on this productive East Coast runner a year ago and offered him on May 22, 2025. They had him out for a subsequent unofficial visit for last season's Purdue game, which the UW won 49-13.

Through the years, the Huskies periodically have signed Virginia-produced players. For their 1991 national championship team, they had a pair of starters in center Ed Cunningham from Alexandria and edge rusher Donald Jones from Gladys.

On top of that, Jedd Fisch's team picked up a new starting cornerback this winter in Manny Karnley, who played last season for the University of Virginia after initially beginning at Arizona.

For 2027, the UW already has a running back commitment from Jeremy Adejanyu, a 6-foot, 215-pounder from O'Connor High School in the Phoenix area among a dozen players pledged to Fisch's recruiting staff.