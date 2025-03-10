Inside The Huskies

Huskies Pick Up Second Commit Since Weekend Event

Local cornerback Elijah Durr pledges to Jedd Fisch's coaching staff.

Dan Raley

Elijah Durr has committed to the UW.
With all of the nationwide canvassing for talent in this new age of college football without boundaries, the University of Washington kept it simple and found its latest player just 30 miles down Interstate 5 in Tacoma, pulling a commitment from cornerback Elijah Durr.

On Monday, while 14 Huskies were going through Pro Day workouts in Dempsey Indoor, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Durr from Mount Tahoma High School revealed his college choice to all of the recruiting websites.

He was on campus over the weekend for the UW's Junior Day activities and became the second 2026 player to commit to Jedd Fisch's program since it ended, joining defensive back Ksani Jiles from Inglewood, California, and Florida's IMG Academy.

'What stood out is the coaches instantly connecting with everyone," Durr told High School Sports on SI. "They left nobody out and made sure everyone was noticed." 

Durr has more than a dozen offers, counting Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan State and Wisconsin among them.

He first made a solid connection with the Huskies coaching staff by attending their summer camp last year.

For a 7-5 Mount Tahoma team this past season, Durr was a productive two-way player. He caught a game-winning pass as a wide receiver to beat Lakes and was named first-team All-State as a physical corner.

It's been some time since the Huskies have landed a high-level Mount Tahoma player, among them an eventual NFL cornerback in Ray Horton and an All-State running back in Mike Vindivich, to name a few.

