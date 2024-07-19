Huskies Receive Commitment from Kicker, Son of Former Arizona PK
Thirty years after his father kicked a field goal and a pair of extra points against the University of Washington football team, Tyler Prasuhn has committed to the Huskies and will bring his own powerful leg to Montlake.
On Friday, the lanky 6-foot-3, 185-pound place-kicker from Carlsbad, California -- and the same Carlsbad High School that sent former safety Asa Turner to the UW -- revealed on social media that he has become the 23rd commit for Jedd Fisch's staff in the 2025 class.
Prasuhn comes off a junior season for a 10-1 Carlsbad team in which he converted on 4 of 6 field goals and 55 of 56 extra points, had 60 touchbacks among 71 kickoffs and punted 13 times for a 40-yard average.
Now about Jon Prasuhn, that father of this kicker.
In 1995, the elder Prasuhn kicked for a 5-6 University of Arizona team as the No. 1 guy, connecting on 9 of 14 field-goal attempts and 22 of 25 extra points. Two-time All-America linebacker and NFL-bound Tedy Bruschi was a teammate. Dick Tomey was his coach.
Against Washington in Tucson that season, he made a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half to pull his team within 17-10 and he added 2 of 2 extra points, but the Wildcats were no match for the 20th-ranked Huskies and lost 31-17 before a sellout crowd of 58,471 at Arizona Stadium. This was Prasuhn's only season as UA's No. 1 kicker.
His son Tyler Prasuhn previously entertained offers from San Diego State and Army before choosing the UW, which has Grady Gross on board for two more seasons as the primary kicker before his eligibility is complete.
As the video above shows, Prasuhn appears to have a lot of leg, making consecutive field goals of 52, 55 and 57 on his final three kicks during an evening workout.
