Huskies Still Have Place in Crawford Recruitment

JJ Crawford's college basketball recruitment as the No. 1 player nationwide for the Class of 2029 has barely gotten started,

He's probably a solid two years away from settling on a school, but it's already a hectic existence.

Two months ago, the 6-foot-5 Crawford singled out six schools to the recruiting websites that he had under consideration: Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, USC and Washington.

Since then, he's shared with Rivals how he's up to eight schools by adding Kentucky, Miami and North Carolina, and subtracting Tennessee.

Meantime, Kentucky offered JJ Crawford's dad, Jamal, the former NBA great, an assistant coaching job, no doubt trying to get an in with his son, which was politely declined.

Whew.

Danny Sprinkle's Washington team rates longstanding consideration for him because it's in his hometown.

Michigan has a foot in the door because Crawford's father played for 15 games as a freshman for the Wolverines during the 1999-2000 season before embarking on a 20-year NBA career.

JJ and Jamal both have played their high school ball for Rainier Beach in south Seattle.

Twenty-eight years apart, each Crawford have helped lead the Vikings to a state championship.

Jamal won his title in 1998, eventually having his No. 23 retired by the school, and JJ matched him this past winter with a successful 3A run.

For a 29-1 team, the younger Crawford averaged 19.5 points per game while playing alongside forward Tyran Stokes, the nation's No. 1 player this past season and a 33-point scorer.

Stokes has committed himself to Kansas after a fairly involved recruitment.

While a continually rebuilding UW program might seem like a longshot, some have suggested Crawford and fellow 2029 recruit Will Conroy Jr., the son of former Husky point guard and assistant coach Will, might feel compelled to team together and bring some basketball prominence back to Montlake.

Each received a Husky offer from Sprinkle's staff in 2025.

The younger Crawford and Conroy are good friends and played on Seattle select teams together growing up, not to mention their fathers are best friends.

The 5-foot-10 Conroy plays in Sun Valley, California, for Village Christian School while his father is in his third season as a USC assistant coach after his bid to become the UW head coach didn't gain traction.

But first things first.

Both Crawford and Conroy have three high school seasons left to play while they field countless offers.

While Rivals lists Crawford as the nation's top player, it has Conroy eighth in its latest ranking.