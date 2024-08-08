Huskies Try to Get Another Glove on Texas Receiver
If Johnnie Cochran were making the case for Andrew Marsh to pledge to the University of Washington football program, he'd turn to the jury and declare something like this, "If the gloves fit, he must commit."
The late defense attorney would be advocating on behalf of Marsh, a 4-star receiver from Texas who created a stir in Seattle this summer by showing up at a national football camp and getting photographed while outfitted in a pair of purple and gold Husky gloves.
The challenge for the UW now to get Marsh's oral commitment, followed by his signature on a letter on intent, and then put the rest of a Husky uniform on the 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass-catcher from Fulshear in Houston's western suburbs and the Class of 2025.
On Wednesday, Marsh revealed his final five choices: Colorado, Michigan, Texas, USC and Washington.
He'll commit to one of them on Tuesday, Aug. 20. He holds 35 firm scholarship offers.
Playing for 6A Jordan High School, Marsh knows how to go up and get just about anything thrown in his direction. He already has 149 catches for 2,414 yards and 31 touchdowns in his schoolboy career entering his senior year,
As a junior for a 7-4 team, Marsh came up with 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, and returned a punt for another score.
Considered one of the top recruits still uncommitted, Marsh is overly attractive because of his athleticism while working the passing lanes. Recruiting website On3.com has this take on the Texan's skill set:
“Strong-handed receiver with high-end ball skills. Measured in at 6-foot-0.5, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Lines up all over the formation for his high school, working both outside and in the slot. A natural plucker, consistently catching the ball away from his frame. Has very large hands and plays with strength at the catch point. Makes one-handed snags with ease."
March took an official visit to the UW on May 31 and subsequently in June went on tours of, in this order, USC, Texas, Kentucky and Michigan.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington