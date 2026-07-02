Huskies Can't Nail Down Second Corner, Lose One to Arizona

While the University of Washington football program made steady inroads in picking up commitments from wide receivers, offensive linemen and linebackers, the Huskies still can't seem to nail down a second cornerback.

On Thursday, they saw another target head elsewhere in 4-star defender Evan Mack from Crean Lutheran High School in the Los Angeles area when he picked Arizona over Arizona State and the UW.

At 6-foot-3, and 175 pounds, Mack fit the current Husky profile for a preferred coverage guy, which is long, lean and athletic.

Others saw great potential in this California kid, as well, with schools such as Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC also extending him scholarship offers along the way.

Evan Mack of Crean Lutheran narrowed his college choices to the UW, Arizona and ASU. | Mack

In fact, in one of his recruiting visit images posted online, Mack is shown with Will Harris, the former UW defensive backs coach for Jimmy Lake's staff and now at Miami.

"Washington was amazing and Arizona is pushing real hard too," Mack told Rivals before choosing his school.

Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran DB Evan Mack has locked in his commitment date and will decide later this week



"I've enjoyed the recruiting process but I'm ready to lock it in."



Intel: https://t.co/Smy9KCP9Op pic.twitter.com/PjrLz51MQL — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 30, 2026

The Huskies have a cornerback committed in 3-star Maurice Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound local prospect from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington. However, he appeared in just four games in 2025 because of injuries and transfer limitations put in place.



The UW pursued Mack for the past 14 months, or since he originally played for Wilson High School in Long Beach and transferred to Crean Lutheran, a private school in Irvine nearly 30 miles away.

With his new team last fall, he finished with 49 tackles, 2 interceptions and 10 pass break-ups while appearing in every game for a 10-1 Crean team that made the playoffs. He was a first-team All-Epsilon League selection.

In 2024 as a sophomore for Wilson High, Mack came up with 48 tackles and 3 interceptions for a 10-2 team, and as a freshman he caught 24 passes for 596 yards and 7 TDs in just five games.

The Huskies first offered him on May 14, 2025, and then had him up for an unofficial visit a month later.

UW defensive-back coach John Richardson and coach Jedd Fisch met with Evan Mack in January at his school. | Mack

Husky coach Jedd Fisch and defensive-backs coach John Richardson visited Mack at his school on Jan. 26 and had him up for an unofficial visit over the past month.

Initially, the Huskies were drawn to Crean Lutheran because of Caden Jones, the Saints' quarterback who holds both UW football and basketball offers, but the attention shifted to Mack.

Both of those players could end up at Arizona together.