Huskies Can't Nail Down Second Corner, Lose One to Arizona
While the University of Washington football program made steady inroads in picking up commitments from wide receivers, offensive linemen and linebackers, the Huskies still can't seem to nail down a second cornerback.
On Thursday, they saw another target head elsewhere in 4-star defender Evan Mack from Crean Lutheran High School in the Los Angeles area when he picked Arizona over Arizona State and the UW.
At 6-foot-3, and 175 pounds, Mack fit the current Husky profile for a preferred coverage guy, which is long, lean and athletic.
Others saw great potential in this California kid, as well, with schools such as Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC also extending him scholarship offers along the way.
In fact, in one of his recruiting visit images posted online, Mack is shown with Will Harris, the former UW defensive backs coach for Jimmy Lake's staff and now at Miami.
"Washington was amazing and Arizona is pushing real hard too," Mack told Rivals before choosing his school.
The Huskies have a cornerback committed in 3-star Maurice Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound local prospect from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington. However, he appeared in just four games in 2025 because of injuries and transfer limitations put in place.
The UW pursued Mack for the past 14 months, or since he originally played for Wilson High School in Long Beach and transferred to Crean Lutheran, a private school in Irvine nearly 30 miles away.
With his new team last fall, he finished with 49 tackles, 2 interceptions and 10 pass break-ups while appearing in every game for a 10-1 Crean team that made the playoffs. He was a first-team All-Epsilon League selection.
In 2024 as a sophomore for Wilson High, Mack came up with 48 tackles and 3 interceptions for a 10-2 team, and as a freshman he caught 24 passes for 596 yards and 7 TDs in just five games.
The Huskies first offered him on May 14, 2025, and then had him up for an unofficial visit a month later.
Husky coach Jedd Fisch and defensive-backs coach John Richardson visited Mack at his school on Jan. 26 and had him up for an unofficial visit over the past month.
Initially, the Huskies were drawn to Crean Lutheran because of Caden Jones, the Saints' quarterback who holds both UW football and basketball offers, but the attention shifted to Mack.
Both of those players could end up at Arizona together.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.