Huskies Will Host Latest Huard, Express Future QB Need

With the University of Washington football program feeling a more pressing need to secure a future quarterback, the Huskies will entertain the latest Huard during Saturday afternoon's game against Penn State.

Titus Huard, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect from Colorado's Valor Christian High School, comes to Montlake as the son of Brock Huard and is the fifth member from his extended family to surface as a Division I quarterback recruit going back 30 years.

A Class of 2028 recruit, this Huard better resembles the quarterback commit the UW just lost this past week in 6-foot-5, 235-pound Blake Roskopf from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.

Like Roskopf, who changed his mind and pulled out of his non-binding commitment as a Husky signal-caller on Tuesday, Huard is a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 quarterback nationally and No. 74 player overall, according to Rivals.

NEW: Washington just lost their 2027 QB commit. Now a Rivals 100 2028 four-star with deep roots on Montlake is visiting Husky Stadium this Saturday.



Three family members have started at quarterback for the Huskies in their history.



Inside Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian… pic.twitter.com/JPeoW6wQl6 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) November 6, 2026

For an 8-2 Valor Christian team holding a first-round playoff bye, Huard has enjoyed a highly productive junior season, completing 156 of 218 passes for 2,276 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He also holds offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Texas Tech and UCLA, among several others.

In terms of the Huards becoming college quarterbacks, the order of succession is as follows: Damon, Brock, Luke, Sam and Titus.

Regular season stats ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/hYYY07feqt — Titus Huard (@Titushuard7) November 5, 2026

Damon Huard, Titus' uncle, came first as a 6-foot-3, 218-pounder who started 31 of 37 games for the Huskies in 1992-95. He went on to an 11-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

At the UW, this oldest Huard completed 472 of 790 attempts for 5,886 and 36 touchdowns.

Next up was Titus's dad, Brock, a 6-foot-4, 227-pound left-hander, who opened 30 of 33 games for the Huskies in 1996-98. He played three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.

His Montlake stats: consist of 191 of 347 passes completed for 6,591 yards and 53 touchdowns.

The third of three brothers, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound Luke played only the 1999 season at North Carolina and resurfaced briefly at Sam Houston State but was declared ineligible. He completed 29 of 75 passes for 256 yards and a score for the Tar Heels. He's now the USC quarterbacks coach.

As the highest rated of all these blood-related QBs, Sam was a 5-star recruit who played at the UW in 2021-22, started once in five games and completed 22 of 42 attempts for a touchdown and 4 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty since has played for Cal Poly, Utah and now USC, where he answers to uncle Luke as his position coach.

Titus Huard, of course, has been to the UW before and likely won't take an official visit until later on, but the Huskies no doubt will impress on him their QB needs and how he fits.