Husky Basketball Contacts Two-Time Oklahoma Player of Year

Jalen Montonati is a 5-star prospect and the son of a former Oklahoma State player.

Continuing to aim high for basketball talent, Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington recruiters have made contact with 5-star forward Jalen Montonati, a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and a 5-star prospect.

The hard part is getting to the front of the line and arranging a serious sitdown with the ultra-smooth 6-foot-7 player from Owasso, which is north of Tulsa.

Another issue is the college teams in the region -- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, SMU and Texas -- have been putting a full-court press on this kid to keep him from leaving the Central time zone.

Oklahoma State, in particular.

Montonati's father, Brian, was a starting 6-foot-8 forward for the Cowboys' 27-7 team that advanced to the 2000 NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national runner-up Florida. He later played overseas.

The older Montonati had been his son's coach at Owasso High School until the family put the young prodigy in MOKAN, a basketball-oriented academy in Overland Park, Kansas.

Jalen Montonati averaged 22.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game this past season for a 25-5 Owasso team.

A gifted second-generation player in his family, Montonati is considered the nation's No. 14 player in the class of 2026, according to ESPN.

The Huskies still have couple of scholarship spots to play with after losing 6-foot-10 forward Niko Bundalo, an Ohio 4-star product who signed with the Huskies but recently asked for his scholarship release for reasons not made public.

