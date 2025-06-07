Husky Basketball Offers Top 2027 Player, 'Baby KD'
He comes from Maryland, just like Kevin Durant. He plays like Kevin Durant. He plays for Kevin Durant's AAU team.
It's fairly obvious why 6-foot-9 Baba Oladotun is considered the No. 1 player in the basketball Class of 2027.
"Baby KD," anyone?
Oladotun holds 30-plus scholarship offers and on Thursday he added one from Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington staff, which is not shy about jumping into the various recruiting sweepstakes for top talent nationwide.
Sprinkle's guys just need to remind the protege that Durant began his NBA career in Seattle nearly two decades ago, so the city is his for the taking.
“I can spread the floor,” Oladotun told Zags Blog, dealing with a Spokane-related entity in this instance. “I can play any position on the court. I can play whatever you want me to play, both offense and defense. And the three ball is definitely one of the best parts of my game, my ability to spread the floor.”
Oladotun is the son of former Virginia Tech player Ibrahim Oladotun who came to the U.S. from Nigeria to play basketball.
The Durant connection to him was made almost immediately by someone who should know, as detailed in this comprehensive High School on SI story.
“Baba was about seven or eight years old when I first saw him play and even at that young age, he was the closest thing I ever saw to Kevin,” Wayne Pratt, Durant’s father, told the SI affilate site. “As he continued to grow I saw it more and more."
He was a focal point of a 23-2 Blake High School team in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is spending the summer with Team Durant, drawing more comparisons to the other guy all the time.
"He can get his shot off against anybody and he can really shoot the ball," Pratt said. "He has an advanced understanding of the game, he’s humble, he loves basketball and has remarkable length at 6-foot-9 right now. And he’s still growing. He’s a great young man who has a chance to develop into something truly special.”
