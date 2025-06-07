Iowa high school boys soccer champions crowned
The final day of the Iowa high school boys soccer tournament saw champions crowned in four classes from Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines.
In the fourth and final championship of the day, West Des Moines Valley downed Johnston, 3-0 in the Class 4A game. Senior Kenan Saknaovic had two goals while classmate Pablo Mendez had a goal with two assists for the Tigers, who finished the year having won their last 21 in a row.
The Dragons were trying to repeat after winning gold last spring.
Urbandale captured 3A gold with a 1-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty. Sophomore Brice Lumley recorded the only goal of the game, finding the back of the net six minutes into the first half.
Connor Rash recorded a hat trick to lead Gilbert to an unbeaten season with a 3-2 victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the 2A final. Rash scored twice in the first five minutes of the match before the Crusaders answered with goals by Christopher Pena and Sergio Mijangos before the half.
In the 71st minute, Rash was awarded a penalty kick and converted, giving Gilbert the title.
An own goal in overtime ended the 1A championship in favor of West Sioux over Van Meter, 2-1. Jonathon Flores Topete tied it up in the second half with a goal at 79:22 after Andon Watson had given Van Meter a 1-0 lead eight minutes in.