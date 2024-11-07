Husky QB Commit Beierly Beats Bosco, Visits UW and Feted by SI
University of Washington quarterback commit Dash Beierly and the USC football team both traveled from Los Angeles to Seattle for this past weekend's game at Husky Stadium.
Only Beierly -- the offensive leader for the nation's No. 1-ranked Meter Dei High School from Santa Ana -- left town feeling good about the experience.
A month from signing with the Huskies, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound signal-caller not only saw his future team topple USC 26-21, he has his Southern California football powerhouse off to a 9-0 start in which the Monarchs have beaten their opponents from 11 to 35 points.
On Monday, Beierly added to his feel-good season by being named Sports Illustrated National Boys Athlete of the Week in a website poll that drew more than 60,000 votes, with the quarterback drawing 45 percent of those cast.
While others have made concentrated efforts to pry committed 2025 recruits from the Huskies, with another SoCal target in tight end Vander Ploog getting a big rush from Oregon, Beierly seems untouchable as a Jedd Fisch player, first pledging to the coach when he was at Arizona and now with him in Montlake.
After playing for Chapparal High in Temecula, which southeast of Los Angeles, Beierly transferred to Mater Dei this season jsut to see how he measured up with the best of the best -- and it's gone very well for him.
SI basically honored him for leading his team to a resounding 59-14 victory over then No. 2-ranked St. John Bosco the weekend before, with the quarterback, rated as the nation's No. 27 player at his position, completing 20 of 28 passes for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he ran for a fifth score from 40 yards out.
Beierly will come in and compete with current Husky freshman Demond Williams Jr. for the quarterback job, presumably arriving for spring football. They should provide a solid 1-2 punch at that position.
With the playoffs up next for his Mater Dei team, he has glossy high school passing numbers of 117 of 175 passing attempts for 1,496 yards and 19 scores capped by this unmatched stat -- zero interceptions.
Counting his time spent at Mater Dei and Chapparal, Beierly has career totals of 478 completions in 759 attempts for 6,278 yards and 60 TDs.
USC isn't eager to return to Seattle any time soon, but this quarterback looks ready to fully embrace the place.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington