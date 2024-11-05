Dash Beierly of Mater Dei voted High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to Mater Dei’s Dash Beierly for being voted SI National Boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Beierly, a senior quarterback, threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns as Mater Dei (California) routed St. John Bosco, 59-14. The Washington commit also ran for a score.
Beierly received 45.13% of the vote, beating out Farmingdale (New York) junior running back Josh Kama, who finished with 35.66%. Kama ran for 376 yards and seven touchdowns — matching the Farmingdale single-game school record — in a 63-42 victory over Oceanside.
The poll received more than 60,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
2. Josh Kama, jr., Farmingdale (New York) football
Kama followed up his 376-yard game with 14 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns in a win over East Meadow. Kama received 35.66% of the vote.
3. Alex Kiernan, sr., Trabuco Hills (California) football
Kiernan had six catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns while intercepting three passes on defense in a 42-28 win over Cypress. Kiernan received 10.25% of the vote.
4. Grady Lantz, so., Urbana (Ohio) football
Lantz threw for 410 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-8 rout of Tecumseh. Lantz received 2.83% of the vote.
5. Reece Rettig, jr., Iowa City Liberty (Iowa) football
Rettig threw for 285 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as Iowa City Liberty blew by Cedar Rapids, 70-33. Rettig received 2.44% of the vote.
6. Hunter Vaughn, jr., North Douglas (Oregon) football
Vaughn accumulated 462 all-purpose yards — including 375 on the ground — while scoring six total touchdowns as North Douglas blew by Crosspoint Christian, 58-12. Vaughn received 1.72% of the vote.
7. Ethan Hellmann, jr., Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania) football
Hellmann passed for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-14 rout of Baldwin. Hellmann received 1.14% of the vote.
8. Adam Kuchera, jr., Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania) soccer
Kuchera netted a hat trick as Canon-McMillan shut out Gateway, 6-0. Kuchera received 0.52% of the vote.
9. Bryson Riggins, jr., Russell County (Alabama) football
Riggins tied the Alabama state record with nine touchdown passes in a 78-40 rout of Rehobeth. The junior finished with 543 yards passing. Riggins finished with 0.1% of the vote.
10. Uriah Stringfield, jr., O’Dea (Washington) football
Stringfield ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-30 win over Roosevelt. Stringfield finished with 0.03% of the vote.
— -- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports