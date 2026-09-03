Husky QB Commit Has Memorable First Week With Ranking, Outing

University of Washington quarterback commit Blake Roskopf has had a very good week.

On Wednesday, Rivals named the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Roskopf from Goodyear, Arizona, as the nation's No. 8 signal-caller for the Class of 2027, this coming after he opened his season in the desert with a personal-best passing performance.

The previous Thursday, he led his Desert Edge High School team to a 20-0 victory over Cactus Shadow at home, completing 24 of 34 passes for 416 yards and 3 touchdowns while serving up a lone interception.

Seven of his completions for 142 yards went to Zerek Sidney, who will join his quarterback at the UW next season.

2027 UK commit @JakeNawrot is the No. 3 QB in the country in the latest Rivals 300 rankings. pic.twitter.com/2VJd3ZOzLQ — Real BBN (@realbbn_) September 2, 2026

On the Rivals list, fellow Arizonan Will Mencl, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound Oregon commit from Chandler, was ranked No. 1.

Second on the list is 6-foot-3, 200-pound Trae Taylor, a Nebraska commit from Omaha, and third is 6-foot-4, 200-pound Jake Nawrot, from Arlington Heights, Illinois, and bound for Kentucky.

Fourth is 6-foot-4, 187-pound Israel Abrams, from that same Arlington Heights, Illinois, and committed to Miami, and fifth is Keegan Croucher, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and headed to Mississippi.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, formerly of the Huskies, have a commitment from the sixth-ranked player on the list, 6-foot-5, 235-pound Elijah Haven from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Seventh is 6-foot-2, 190-pound Kavian Bryant, who hails from Palestine, Texas, and is a Texas Tech commit.

Roskopf and the Bama-bound Haven have bigger physiques than the rest of these guys by a wide margin.

Husky coach Jedd Fisch apparently is more than willing to change things up and go from dual-threat speedster and his current UW starter in 5-foot-11, 190-pound Demond Williams Jr., yet another Arizona native, to a tall and less mobile pocket passer.

Roskopf comes off a junior season in which he completed 195 of 295 passes for 2,815 yards and 37 touchdowns, with 8 interceptions, for an 11-1 Desert Edge team that advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals before it got upset.

As sophomore in 2024, Roskopf sat out several games early in the season to fulfill transfer restrictions before throwing for 2,203 yards and 19 scores and directing his Scorpions team to a 10-4 season and the 5A state title.