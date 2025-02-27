Make Way for Another Huard Quarterback on the Way
The Huard family is a lot like the Ford Motor Company -- there's always a new quarterback model coming down the assembly line, loaded with all of the extras.
In this case, the latest version is Titus Huard, a strapping 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman signal-caller at Valor Christian School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, located in the Denver suburbs.
Yes, that's former Husky and current NFL offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten's high school alma mater.
This particular Huard is the son of Brock Huard, the ex-University of Washington and NFL quarterback who doubles as a FOX college football broadcaster and Seattle sports radio talk show host.
Titus is different than the other quarterback in his family because he's taller than all of them and he plays the three major sports at Valor Christian, already bumping up to the varsity in basketball as a ninth-grader this season.
While just getting started, Titus Huard already has attended a high school footbal camp at USC, where his cousin, Sam, is a new Trojans quarterback after transferring in from Utah after previous stops at Cal Poly and the UW, and his uncle Luke Huard is the quarterbacks coach.
A junior varsity football players this past fall, Titus Huard recently told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman how both the Jedd Fisch-coach Huskies and the Trojans have his interest so far because of the family ties.
"Washington is a dream school, for sure," Huard told the recruiting site. "I always grew up watching Washington. I've been able to talk to coach Fisch and my dad knows him."
Titus huard reportedly holds one scholarship offer already from Stetson, an FCS school in Florida that employs Sheldon Cross, Sam Huard's former Kennedy Catholic High School coach and Cal Poly offfensive coordinator, as its OC.
Again, this Huard is the son of Brock, nephew for Damon and Luke, and cousin for Sam, all Huard quarterbacks at some point.
He's a right-handed thrower whereas his father was left for the Huskies, while Damon Huard is righty with a left-handed son in Sam.
